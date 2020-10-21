School Reopening: Schools going to open in this state from November 2, guidelines to be compulsory

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to open all schools in the state from November 2. All schools are closed for five months due to the Kovid-19 epidemic in the state. Reddy instructed the officials through video conferencing on Tuesday. He said that officials should ensure that the Kovid guidelines are followed in the schools. Explain that earlier schools have been opened in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Assam, as well as the guidelines issued by the Central Government Government are also being followed. Also Read – Weather Forecast: Alert in Andhra Pradesh after Telangana, heavy rain forecast for 3 days

What are the guidelines that have to be followed

1- Schools have to fully follow social distancing. Also, schools will have to ensure adequate sanitation.

2- No student will be pressurized to come to school. The student will go to school on his own free will.

3- Only 50 percent of the children will be allowed to attend schools. On the other day, a class will be organized for the other 50 percent children.

4- Classes will be conducted in all schools in 2 shifts. In this, children of 9th and 10th in first shift and children of 11th and 12th in second pal will be allowed.

5- Teachers and children, staff etc. living in the Containment Zone will not be allowed to come to school.

6- All the gates of the school will be opened at the time of entering the school and leaving the school, so that the crowd will not be disturbed.

7- Only one student will be allowed to sit on benches and tables in schools.

8- Any staff, teacher or student who has a fever or a particular cold or symptoms will be sent home after first aid.

9- It will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks.

10- States will have the right to decide to open schools. States will decide when to open the schools.