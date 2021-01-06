School Reopening Updates: All schools from 5th to 12th will be opened in this state from tomorrow, know what will be the timing ….

School Reopening Updates: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to open all schools for students of classes 5 to 12 from January 7 (School Kab Khulenge). State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that on the demand of parents, the state government has decided to open all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7. Also Read – Delhi School Reopening News: When will schools open in Delhi? Education Minister Manish Sisodia gave this update …

The state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government & private schools from January 7 onwards. Timings of schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm & students only from class V to XII will be allowed to attend physical classes in the schools: Punjab Government pic.twitter.com/mMZcjxIoLh
– ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

In a statement issued here, Singla said that the school opening time will be from 10 am to 3 pm. The minister said that only students from class 5 to 12 will be allowed to come and study in schools. Singla said that with the approval of the Chief Minister, the management of all the schools has instructed the management of all schools to strictly follow the Kovid-19 guidelines in the campus.

On the other hand, 10th and 12th schools will be opened in Gujarat from January 11. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said that schools from Kovid guidelines will be opened from January 11 to 10th and 12th with guidelines.

Classes for students of 10th & 12th standard will resume from 11th January, following all COVID19 guidelines: Gujarat Education Minister, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama pic.twitter.com/iLmKQ6OgyG – ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

On the other hand, the Rajasthan government has also taken a big decision to open schools and colleges. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued new instructions to open schools, colleges and universities.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed to open classes from 9th to 12th, last year classes of university and college, coaching centers and government training institutes from January 18: Rajasthan Government – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 5, 2021

According to the government, from January 18 to the 9th to 12th classes (school), university and college final year classes, coaching centers and government training institutes can be opened.

