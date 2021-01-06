Entertainment

School Reopening Updates: All schools from 5th to 12th will be opened in this state from tomorrow, know what will be the timing ….

January 6, 2021
3 Min Read

School Reopening Updates: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to open all schools for students of classes 5 to 12 from January 7 (School Kab Khulenge). State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that on the demand of parents, the state government has decided to open all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7. Also Read – Delhi School Reopening News: When will schools open in Delhi? Education Minister Manish Sisodia gave this update …

In a statement issued here, Singla said that the school opening time will be from 10 am to 3 pm. The minister said that only students from class 5 to 12 will be allowed to come and study in schools. Singla said that with the approval of the Chief Minister, the management of all the schools has instructed the management of all schools to strictly follow the Kovid-19 guidelines in the campus.

On the other hand, 10th and 12th schools will be opened in Gujarat from January 11. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said that schools from Kovid guidelines will be opened from January 11 to 10th and 12th with guidelines.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan government has also taken a big decision to open schools and colleges. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued new instructions to open schools, colleges and universities.

According to the government, from January 18 to the 9th to 12th classes (school), university and college final year classes, coaching centers and government training institutes can be opened.

(input language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.