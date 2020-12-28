School Reopening Updates: CM gave this information about opening of schools in Karnataka, know where and where the schools will open in the new year

School Reopening News: Amid the ongoing coronavirus in the country, many states have announced the opening of schools from the new year (School Kab Khulenge). However, there are still some states where it has been decided to keep schools and colleges closed as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa government of Karnataka will meet today to open schools in the state. Also Read – School Reopening In Maharashtra: Schools from 9th to 12th will start on this date, know what is the new order ….

There will be a discussion on school reopening in Karnataka today. There is no need to panic as the new # COVID19 strain from the UK doesn't have much effect: BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yidSn7oI2e – ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa news agency ANI said while talking, ‘There will be a discussion on opening of schools in Karnataka. There is no need to panic, because the new strain of Corona found in Britain does not have much effect here.

Which state has the schools opening update

Bihar School Reopening News: Bihar government has issued an order to open government schools and coaching centers. As per the order, from 4 January 2021 all government schools and coaching centers across the state will be opened. However, it will be necessary to strictly follow the guidelines of Corona.

Rajasthan School Reopening News: Big news is coming about the opening of schools in Rajasthan. According to the report, from January 4, the government is preparing to open schools from class 6 to class 12.

Maharashtra School Reopening News: Schools in Maharashtra will reopen from 9th to 12th students from January 4. More and more cities of Maharashtra are preparing to take a decision to reopen schools in their areas. After the school opens here, teachers will undergo a corona test.

Delhi School Reopening News: Amid growing Corona infection in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that schools will not be opened until the vaccine is introduced. Starting school at this time would be like pushing children towards Corona.

Uttar Pradesh School Reopening News: The UP Secondary Education Council is in the process of opening schools in the state from class 6 to 8, but most of the principals have refused. The principals have sent a report to the district school inspector and said that schools are opening from 9th to 12th in which the number of students attending is very less.

Madhya Pradesh School Reopening News: Schools have been opened in Madhya Pradesh since 18 December. A guideline has also been issued by the Department of Education. Here, students of class 9th and 11th will be allowed to come to school with the approval of parents for a couple of days in a week.

Assam School Reopening News: It has been announced by the Assam (Assam) government that from January 1, the schools run by the state government will work regularly, which were closed due to Corona infection. Now, according to the announcement made for Class 6 and later government-run schools, classes from nursery to class 6 will resume on January 1.

