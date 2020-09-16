School Reopening: Will schools not open in UP from September 21 ?, Deputy CM made a big statement

Lucknow: In view of the growing corona infection in Uttar Pradesh, the possibility of partial reopening of schools in the state from next 21 September is ‘very low’. Explain that the Center had issued SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 on voluntary basis to seek guidance from teachers in Unlock 4.0 guidelines. Now about the rising cases of Corona, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said about the opening of the schools – “There is very little possibility”. However, sources said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take a final decision on whether the schools will reopen this month. Also Read – UP: 5 Audio Leaks, IPS, IAS and Nexus of Leaders Revealed

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus in the state, the possibility of partial reopening of schools from September 21 is 'very low'. Sharma said, "There is very little chance that schools may be allowed to function partially." It is not possible to run schools partially or at least this month. Safety of students is a big issue and cannot be compromised. "

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma @drdineshbjp) Said that in view of the increasing cases of coronaviruses in the state, the possibility of partial reopening of schools from September 21 is 'very low'. pic.twitter.com/7F0Rojr83h
– IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) September 16, 2020

The Center had issued SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from teachers under the Unlock 4.0 Guidelines.

However, sources said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take a final decision on whether the schools will reopen this month.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government has no plans to allow schools to partially reopen.

Parents are strongly opposed to the idea of ​​sending their children to schools during the epidemic.

According to the Health Department, 6,337 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, September 16. 6,476 patients were recovered and 86 deaths occurred. Till date, there are 3,30,265 cases in the state, out of which 4,690 active active cases, 2,58,573 patients were cured and 4,690 people have died so far.