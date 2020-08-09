School will remain closed for the time being, opinions of parents will be taken; Education Minister said – will take decision as per guidelines of Home Ministry

New Delhi: Parents are apprehensive about opening school right now. Parents have made their fears known to various state governments and the government. Most parents do not want schools to be opened at the moment. At the same time, the government has also assured the parents of the safety of the students. On the subject of schools amid the Corona crisis, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “Under the guidelines of Unlock-3, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the schools, colleges and all coaching institutes to be closed till 31 August. According to the guidelines of the Home Ministry, we will take a decision. ” Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: 861 people lost their lives in 24 hours due to corona, more than 64 thousand infected

Senior officials believe that due to the rapidly spreading corona virus, there may be more delay in opening schools. The Union Ministry of Education has already decided not to open schools. Opinions of parents are also being taken by various central and state governments on the process of opening the school. Also Read – School Reopening Update News: Schools will reopen in the country from September 1! Guideline will be released soon, learn government planning

Parents want that this year the entire academic session in schools should be considered as zero session. Many parents have agreed to this demand. In fact, the Union Ministry of Education has asked all the states to try to get the opinion of parents on the subject of opening of schools. Also Read – Lockdown in WB: Total lockdown in Bengal, Police used force, will be fined for not following rules

President of All India Parents Association, Ashok Aggarwal said, “We have placed three subjects mainly before the Ministry of Education and the Prime Minister. The most important topic among them is that schools should not be opened until the corona is completely controlled.

Ashok Aggarwal said, “Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, we have written similar letters to all Chief Ministers across the country. This union of parents has demanded from the governments that this academic session should be declared as Zero Academic Year. All the students should be promoted in the next class. The next year’s syllabus should be modified in such a way that the students can understand it and can do their studies. “

On this whole situation, the Ministry of Education says that there is safety of students first and then education. That is, there will be no compromise with the safety of students. Safety of students will be ensured first before taking any step. In a safe environment, students can appear in class or exam.

(Input IANS)