Schools and colleges will open in this state from September 15, know how classes will be run

School reopen Updates: Assam Education Minister Hemant Vishwa Sarma said on Saturday that classes for Class 12 and final year of graduation will be started informally and experimentally from September 15. In a press conference here, he said that informal classes will be held till September 30 and in the meantime, if any student confirms the infection, then the classes will be closed.

Sarma said, "The principals will form small groups of students who will come to informal classrooms and study with teachers." He said, "In primary or secondary-primary schools, children are coming to get mid-day meal once a week. They will come twice a week from September 15 and the teacher will give them question papers along with the course material which the children will have to submit next week."

He said that the teachers will have to check the answer sheet in front of the students and give the work for the next week. Sarma said, "The teachers have to come from September 1 and they will supervise the work of sanitizing their institute. We are making arrangements to provide funds for this and the money will be sent in the next few days."

The Minister said that although those schools and colleges will not be opened, at present, they are being used as separate habitat centers.

