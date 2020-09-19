Schools Colleges Reopening News: Schools will open in these states from September 21 and will remain closed, parents will have this responsibility

Schools Colleges Reopening News: School colleges have been closed for more than six months due to Corona virus across the country. With the release of the Unlock 4.0 Guideline, the Central Government had given permission to open a school college from September 21 but at the same time it asked the states to prepare a school Reopen Latest Guideline to open the school. Many states across the country are ready to open school colleges from September 21, while many states including the capital Delhi will still keep schools closed. Wherever schools will open, there will not be regular classes at the moment, but students can go to consult teachers with the permission of parents. Also Read – Revealed in the report, due to corona epidemic, people’s mental health has a bad effect

Bihar Schools Reopen: Schools will be opened in many districts of Bihar from September 21, but schools will open in the same areas which are outside the Containment Zone. Also Read – Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh: Corona speed not stopping in Chhattisgarh, 3842 new patients come out in 24 hours, 17 died

Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen: After the rapid outbreak of Corona virus, the state government has decided to keep the school colleges closed till the end of this month. Also Read – This state government gave big relief to the corona patients, now the family will also be able to get in the hospital, can provide food

Delhi Schools Reopen: On Friday, the Delhi government has issued orders to keep the school and college closed even after September 21. The Government of Delhi has ordered the closure of all types of educational institutions in the capital till October 5 right now, in view of the fast growing cases of Corona.

Karnataka Schools Reopen: Whereas the governments of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have decided to open schools in the state from 21 September. Schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka will open from September 21, but there will be no regular classes, but students can come to school to meet teachers to overcome the dilemmas related to their studies.

Himachal Pradesh Schools Reopen: Schools in Himachal Pradesh will be opened in the presence of 50 percent teachers, non-teaching staff and 50 percent students from class nine to class 12.

Meghalaya Schools Reopen: Schools closed in Meghalaya for the past nearly six months due to the corona virus epidemic will be partially opened next week. State Education Minister Lahmen Rimbui said on Friday that schools will be opened for students from ninth to 12th standard so that they can meet the teachers and clear their doubts. There will be no regular classes during this time.

Rimbui said, “The schools will be partially opened from September 21 so that students are able to overcome doubts related to various subjects they meet with their teachers.” There will be no regular classes, ”he said. Guidelines regarding the reopening of the schools were issued on Thursday. The Education Minister said that in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic, the state government has rationalized the syllabus and academic calendar for this academic year.

Let us tell you that online classes were started after school colleges were closed across the country due to Corona virus, but now the Delhi High Court has made a big comment about the online education system. A Delhi High Court judge said on Friday that digital education cannot replace formal ‘classroom’ education.

The view was expressed by a judge comprising the bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula, who instructed private as well as central schools such as government schools to provide poor students with tools for online class during the Kovid-19 epidemic and Provide an internet package. The bench said that not doing so would be considered as “discrimination” against the students and this would create a “digital inequality”.