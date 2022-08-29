Schools in Ukraine build bomb shelters against the clock before the start of the school year

Svitlana and her son Illia visit their new school in Irpin, which is under repair because it was damaged by shelling, after they left Lysychansk, where their school was destroyed by shelling and the city was occupied by Russian troops (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich )

Across Ukraine, authorities are building bomb shelters and refurbishing thousands of buildings destroyed by shelling by Russian forces before the Nearly 6 million school-age children across the country return to school in September, online or in person.

Getting back to school is a top priority for the government given the long-term social and economic impact of the war on the country, its children and the willingness of those who fled to return.

“Russian aggression will have huge consequences for the Ukrainian education system,” said Ivan Prymachenko, co-founder of Prometheus, Ukraine’s largest online learning platform.

Nearly 2,300 educational institutions have been shelled or bombed since the Russian invasion began on February 24, and 286 have been completely destroyed, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science. More of 350 children have been killed and 586 injured during what Russia calls a “special military operation.” according to UN data. The total could be much higher.

Traces of fragments are seen as a worker replaces windows that were blown out during a Russian artillery attack on a school in the city of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Officials are eager to resume education, in part to allow women to return to work. But in assessing some 80% of Ukraine’s 26,000 educational facilities, from preschools to universities, the Interior Ministry found that only the 41% have the necessary bomb shelters or protective structures for in-person instruction.

That’s a 400% increase from a few months ago and even more shelters could be completed in the coming weeks. But availability is low near the front. In the Mykolaiv region, where Russian forces recently intensified shelling, only the 16% of schools have shelters.

As a result, millions of children and young people will be forced to continue learning remotely, compounding problems already evident after two years of COVID-19-related lockdowns, including high dropout rates among teens, it said. Sonia Khush, director of Save the Children in Ukraine.

Workers replace windows that were blown out during a Russian artillery attack on a school in the city of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“There is no win-win situation” says Oleksii Riabchyn, a former deputy energy minister and adviser to the chief executive of the state-owned energy company Naftogaz.

Riabchyn fled to Lviv, in western Ukraine, with his family on the day of the invasion, but has since returned to Kyiv with his wife. They are now debating whether to take their children back to Kyiv, where they would have to run 15 minutes to the subway station in case of an attack. Riabchyn hopes to at least take her six-year-old son to Kyiv for traditional celebrations before he starts first grade.

“We are faced with an array of options, and they are all bad. This is the commitment,” she said.

Learning interruptions have long-term consequences, including lower earnings in the future. In February, the World Bank estimated that, globally, a 7-month absence from schools due to COVID-related closures would increase the proportion of students in “learning poverty” to around 70% unless swift action is taken. In Ukraine, the war exacerbates these problems.

“If children are not educated, it will have a permanent and lasting legacy, and the recovery will be longer, more difficult and more expensive,” said Arup Banerji, the World Bank’s regional country director for Eastern Europe.

Clinical psychologist Olena Romanova, who works with displaced children and adults from the Donbas region and uses colorful stuffed animals to help children overcome memories of death and destruction, speaks to Reuters in Lviv, Ukraine, on August 19. 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine has excellent internet access, but education authorities, especially in frontline areas, are asking for more laptops and other devices, Khush said. Even if schools open in person, Students will need additional support to adjust, while some will need to take split shifts.

In Irpin, for example, the Irpin school shelter has a capacity for 300 children, a fraction of its 2,000 pupils, the school’s director, Ivan Ptashnyk, told Reuters.

The learning gaps caused by the war are a “tragedy for Ukraine,” said Volodymyr Melnyk, president of the Lviv National University. The The university is creating programs to help teachers work better online, while thousands of students are volunteering to help refugees.

Former Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko said that restoring education will encourage the return of millions of women and children who fled to Europe after the war began.

Workers replace windows that were blown out during a Russian artillery attack on a school in the city of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“That’s the future workforce, that’s the future of the nation, in effect,” Jaresko told Reuters.

Clinical psychologist Olena Romanova works with displaced children and adults in Lviv, using colorful stuffed animals to help children overcome memories of death and destruction.

“Whatever happens, we have to laugh,” Romanova said. “A lot of (his) memories would be about this terrible war… (but) we try to make his life more positive.” The Ukrainian non-governmental organization BASE UA uses the arts, including theater, to help displaced teenagers process memories of war.

Vika Okhrymenko, 14, who fled Russian-occupied Oleshky, said the group’s summer camp in the Carpathian Mountains offered her a respite from the realities of the conflict, but she misses home. “I feel like I’ve lost a lot of communication with my classmates,” said. “I would like to go back and see them at school, learn and for everything to return to normal.”

