Schools reopen for all classes in Assam: Schools of all classes opened in this state from today, but no students came to study

Schools reopen for all classes in Assam: Since the end of March last year, educational institutions have been closed due to nationwide lockdown. However, as part of the unlock process, many states have decided to play schools. In this sequence, it was decided to partially open schools in Assam from January 1, 2021 under the stringent Kovid protocol (Covid-19).

However, fear of corona remains in children. You can guess this from the fact that no student came to the classroom on the first day of school opening. State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that due to Kovid-19 (Covid-19) rules, all restrictions on educational institutions from primary schools to universities will be removed from January 1. Today from January 1, 2021, classes from nursery to class 6 in Assam were to be resumed. But the students did not reach the classroom.

During this time, the teachers who reached the school were seen entertaining themselves. The news agency ANI quoted the Principal-in-Charge of Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School located in Ganeshguri area of ​​Dispur, writing, "Today there is not a single student in the school. Since we wanted to stay till the end of the day, we decided to do some entertainment amongst ourselves. "