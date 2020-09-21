Schools Reopen From Today: Schools will open from today, know what will be the new rules, these states will still be locked, learn complete details

School Colleges Reopen News: According to the Government Reopening Guideline of the Government of India Unlock 4.0, schools will be opened for six months in the country from today. However, the school is allowed to be opened only for students of class 9th and 12th. In the guideline line issued by the Government of India, it has been said that the school administration will be allowed to open the school and college with the instructions of the Central Health Ministries. Also Read – Good News! Five days after Corona in Delhi, less than four thousand daily cases

Let us tell you that the corona is spreading rapidly in the country and schools are closed since March in the country, so now that the schools are being reopened, the biggest responsibility will be on the parents. Children have to take permission from their parents before going to school and parents will also have to write permission notes to the student. Also Read – Corona Crisis in Delhi: 30-40 deaths per day in last five days, death rate 2.04 percent

From now on, school colleges will be opened in the country from today, but there are still many states including the national capital Delhi which have closed schools and all educational institutes due to the risk of infection. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infected figures in the country have crossed 54 lakh, so far more than 86 thousand have been killed.

School Reopening in Jammu Kashmir: All government and private schools in Jammu region of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be partially opened on Monday after six months. Schools were closed for a long time due to the corona virus epidemic. A senior government official gave this information. Director of School Education, Jammu Division, Anuradha Gupta told PTI that all necessary arrangements have been made for the safety of students. He, however, also said that the attendance of the students would be voluntary and he would come to school with the consent of his parents.

Anuradha said, ‘We are partially opening schools. Schools outside the prohibited area will be opened. These schools will open for students of Class IX to Class 12 with guidelines from the government on Monday.

School College Reopen in Punjab: The Punjab government on Sunday voluntarily allowed students from class IX to 12th, living outside the prohibited areas, to go to school and seek guidance from teachers. It has been told in a government release that this decision has been taken under the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry for the unlocked four.

According to the release, under the standard operating procedure issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 8, students will need written consent from parents or guardians to go to school to seek teachers’ guidance. This system will be applicable from 21 September.

The release stated that the State Home Department has set up skills or entrepreneurship training in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or Small Training Centers registered in other ministries of the Central or State Governments. Issued detailed instructions to allow.

Bihar Schools Reopen: Schools will be opened in many districts of Bihar from September 21, but schools will open only in those areas which are outside the Containment Zone.

Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen: After the rapid outbreak of Corona virus, the state government has decided to keep school colleges closed till the end of this month.

Delhi Schools Reopen On Friday, the Delhi government has issued orders to keep the school and college closed even after September 21. The Government of Delhi has ordered the closure of all types of educational institutions in the capital till October 5 right now, in view of the fast growing cases of Corona.

While Karnataka Schools Reopen, the governments of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have decided to open schools in the state from 21 September. Schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka will open from September 21, but there will be no regular classes, but students can come to school to meet teachers to overcome the dilemmas related to their studies.

Himachal Pradesh Schools Reopen Schools in Himachal Pradesh will be opened in the presence of 50 percent teachers, non-teaching staff and 50 percent students from class nine to class 12.

Meghalaya Schools Reopen The schools closed in Meghalaya for the last six months due to the corona virus epidemic will be partially opened next week. State Education Minister Lahmen Rimbui said that schools will be opened for students from ninth to 12th standard so that they can meet their teachers and clear their doubts. There will be no regular classes during this time.