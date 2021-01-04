Schools Reopen In Bihar Today: After 9 months in Bihar, schools and colleges are opening today, only 50% students will come

Schools Reopen In Bihar Today: Government Secondary and Higher Secondary schools from 9th to 12th grade of Bihar are closed since last 9 months due to Corona virus epidemic. For the first few days, only 50 per cent of the students have been allowed to attend schools in the initial phase. After the successful completion of the first phase, there are plans to open schools from January 1 to 8th in the second phase. Also Read – Is Sourav Ganguly also infected with Corona? The hospital gave great information

Only half the students are allowed to go to school

Around 36 lakh students study in 8000 government secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. Out of these, only 18 lakh students will be given admission in schools today. The government has issued strict guidelines to follow the Kovid Guidelines in these schools. In schools, it will be mandatory for students to follow social distancing and wear masks.

Students will leave school every day

To maintain social distancing, not only half the students will be able to reach schools one day. The remaining half of the students will go to school the next day to class. It is also mandatory to keep sanitizers in schools. A statement was already issued by the government that the schools would be opened in the first week of January. Necessary guidelines for this were already issued.