Schools Reopen in India from September, Fact Check What schools are going to open in the middle of Corona crisis ..?, Learn the truth here

Schools Reopen in India from September: Corona cases are increasing rapidly in the country. It has been more than 20 days since more than 50 thousand cases of coronary coronation are coming every day. Corona is spreading at a rapid pace, meanwhile, the news of opening of school again in the country from September 1 is also coming to the fore. Many parents have come in a state of confusion regarding these reports whether sending children to school will be right or not. A survey has revealed that even more people do not want to send their children to school amid Corona crisis.

Explain that due to Corona epidemic, all the educational institutes including school colleges are closed from the third week of March. It is being claimed in many media reports that from 1 September 2020, schools will be reopened in the country. However, so far no decision has been taken by the Ministry of Education or the Central Government. There is no solid foundation behind all the claims of opening schools from September 1.

So far, no guidelines have been issued by the government of any kind to open schools. Due to the continuous news, the parents are unable to understand what to do. Most parents still believe that it is not the right time to open the school.

The Home Ministry has instructed to keep all schools and colleges closed till 31 August. The fourth phase of unlock is going to start in the country from September 1, in such a situation, it is just hope that after stopping the studies for so many days, schools will be opened again from September 1.