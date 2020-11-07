Schools reopen in Maharashtra: Schools to open from 23 November, classes from 9th to 12th will be run

Schools to reopen in Maharashtra for Standard 9th to 12th from November 23: The schools will open in Maharashtra from 23 November next. However, only 9th to 12th classes will be started. Arrangements will be made to seat only one student on a class bench. Also Read – Sex racket, 4 women doing sex trade found in Mumbai in suburban slum

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Saturday that the schools will reopen from November 23 to the students of 9th to 12th classes in the state schools. RT-PCR of coron virus will be conducted from 17 to 22 November for all teachers. The minister said, "The schools will reopen on November 23 and students will be subjected to a thermal test at the time of admission." He said that only one student will be seated on every bench.

Gaikwad made this announcement in a video conference organized by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray said that classes from 9th to 12th should reopen after Diwali with guidelines related to Kovid-19.

The Chief Minister cautioned that given the situation elsewhere in the world, there is a possibility of a second wave of corona virus epidemic, so the administration should be cautious. He said, “We need to be extra vigilant after Diwali. Separation centers in schools cannot be closed. Local administration may decide about alternative locations for classrooms. Cleanliness of schools, corona virus screening of teachers and other precautions are very important. “

Thackeray said that students who are ill or whose family members are ill should not be sent to school.

