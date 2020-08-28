Schools Reopen latest update: Educational institutions going to open in Unlock-4? Everyone’s eyes on the new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs

Mumbai Due to Corona, all educational institutions in the country have been closed for more than 5 months. The process of Unlock-4 (Unlock 4.0) is going to start in the country from 1 September. In such a situation, the eye of all the people remains on the government’s opening of schools and colleges. There was a lot of discussion on this topic on social media as well. It was being said in many reports that from September 1, all the school-college Reopening Latest Update can be opened. But now, with regard to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Health Ministry has clarified that no decision has been taken by the government on the opening of school-colleges. That is, there is still no possibility of opening a school-college. Also Read – 2.70 percent corona patients in India on oxygen, Health Ministry said – Both countries are talking about Russia’s vaccine

Expected Guidelines of MHA for School College Reopening Also Read – Home Ministry has released SoP for international travelers, discounts will be available in air bubble system

In this regard, Secretary of the Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, said that in the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding Unlock-4, there are no instructions related to the opening of schools and colleges. Rajesh Bhushan said that SOP is issued by the Ministry of Health for all activities in the country that are being exempted. In such a situation, the Health Ministry has not yet issued any SOP regarding the opening of schools and colleges. If the decision is made then the SOP will come into effect. Also Read – Eye Treatment: If treatment of eyes is treated, then definitely read these guidelines of Health Ministry

In such a situation, it can be a relief news for parents. Let me tell you, since the news of the opening of the school-college, parents were demanding that until the outbreak of corona in the country is reduced, then all educational institutions should be kept closed and through the online classes only children Should be taught. Because, the infection is spreading rapidly in the country. In such a situation, it can be a news of relief for all the parents of the country.