Schools Reopen News in Delhi: Schools will not open in Delhi from September 21, now all schools and colleges will remain closed till this date in October

School Reopen News in Delhi: People from all over the country were waiting for the opening of school colleges from September 21, meanwhile, the Kejriwal government of Delhi has taken a big decision to open school colleges. At present, schools and colleges will not be opened in Delhi from September 21. Delhi government has ordered the closure of all school colleges till 5 October.

In the order issued by the government, it said that in view of the transition of Corona, at present, all the school colleges in Delhi will remain closed till October 5 and in the meantime education will continue through online classes as before. The Delhi government issued a circular on Friday evening regarding the opening of the school college.

Let me tell you that these days Corona is spreading rapidly in Delhi. On Thursday, more than 4400 cases of corona virus were reported in the national capital, while 38 people died there. At present, the number of corona-infected people has reached 2 lakh 34 thousand in Delhi.

After the spread of Corona virus infection across the country, school colleges were closed from the last week of March and schools have been closed all over the country since then. People were waiting for the fact that now after six months the children will be able to go to school again, but now the students of Delhi will have to wait a few more days.