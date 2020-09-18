Schools Reopen News: These schools will open for the first time after six months, preparations are going on loudly

Schools Reopen: All schools have been closed since March due to the Corona epidemic spread in the country and now after the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been approved to start classes from 9th to 12th with strict guidelines. After this, preparations have been completed to open Navodaya, Sainik School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya residential schools, which have been closed for six months. Also Read – Sputnik V of Russia’s Corona Vaccine Against Questions, These Side Effects Appeared In Trial

These schools are being opened for the first time in the country, the school will be opened first for the students of 10th and 12th board and then after that students of 9th and 11th will be called. According to the guidelines issued after the permission of the Ministry of Home Affairs, these schools will be opened. These schools are expected to open in late October and first week of November.

According to the information received from the school authorities, the preparations to open these government residential schools are going on loudly. For this, various school management has given a full plan to the government to open schools. Under this plan, the students of board examination will be kept under the rules of social distance from classrooms to hostels. Schools will be opened only under the special guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Before opening these schools, all the staff like students, teachers and other non-teaching staff, such as cooks, sweepers, etc., will have the first Kovid-19 test and based on this report, they will be able to return to the campus again. Along with this, students and teachers will not be allowed to go out of school campus to prevent corona infection and no outsider will be able to come on campus.

According to the guidelines, a plan has been prepared according to the students of 9th to 12th schools. According to this plan, there will be no sports classes in schools and prayer meetings will also be banned. Apart from this, there will be only two students in one room in the hostel. Students will not gather in groups. Adherence to physical distance will be mandatory. One must enter wearing masks only.