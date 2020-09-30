Schools Reopen News: to open schools, open..71% parents have decided to do this, know

Schools reopen News: Whatever the state governments or central government issues guidelines for opening schools, 71 percent of parents will not send their children to school in October, even if the schools reopen. According to a local circle survey, only 20 to 23 percent of parents are ready to send their children to school in view of the increasing cases of Kovid. Also Read – US Elections 2020: Donald Trump did not spare PM Modi’s friendship, this big charge

According to the survey, the remaining 28 percent of the parents are in favor of schools reopening in the calendar year 2020, while 34 percent believe that they should open in the next academic year i.e. April 2021. Many parents in North India hope that in the month of October-November, there will be a smog situation with COVID-19 which will make the health of children worse.

Let us tell you that Kovid-19 cases in India have exceeded 60 lakhs and with more than 80,000 cases per day, there are no signs of stopping it right now. Local Crickles said that the daily burden of the case from Kovid has reduced slightly and in the last two weeks the average number has fallen from 11 lakh to 7 lakh per day.

The death toll from COVID-19 in India is around 1 lakh, while people are confused about whether to go out of the house in the form of markets, restaurants, bars, metros and various other services.

Schools in the country have been closed since March after the lockdown was announced by parents with voluntary attendance for students in senior classes from September 21.

Local circles have conducted a survey to find the pulse of parents on the reopening of the school. The survey has received over 14,500 responses from parents located in around 217 districts of the country, with 61% of parents from Tier 1 districts, 21 percent of Tier 2 districts and 18 percent more than Tier 3, Tier 4 and rural districts in India. .

When asked whether the central government and their state government decide that schools should open in their state in October, will they send their child to school in October, 71 percent of parents responded in a clear ‘no’ While only 20 percent said ‘yes’. 9 percent were unsure about it.

Local Crickles conducted a similar survey in August this year in which parents said they wanted to send their children to school, as the COVID-19 epidemic was 23%. It is now clear from the data that with increasing COVID cases, 20 to 23 percent of parents are ready to send their children to school.

In the second question, parents were asked for the current daily Kovid-19 case load and the upcoming festive season, what is their status regarding opening of schools in India. In response, 32 per cent said that schools should not open by 31 December 2020, while 34 per cent said that the government should not open schools in this academic year, i.e. by March / April 2021. 7 percent said that the school should open by 1 October. 12 percent said that schools should open from November 1 and 9 percent said that schools should open from December 1.

This means that only 28 percent of parents are in favor of schools reopening in the calendar year 2020, ie before December 31, 2020, while 34 percent believe that they only need them for the next academic year i.e. April 2021 Should open only.

Festivals occur in most parts of India during the months of October and November and due to this, schools are closed for several days. Additionally, the upcoming smog season, especially in the northern parts of the country, is also a major concern for many parents.

Last year, after the PM2.5 touched 900 in the cities of Delhi and the National Capital Region, 74 percent of parents demanded that the government should announce a ‘smog break’ for schools from November 1 every year, which is negative. Considering the health effects. In November, stubble burning in the fields in neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana can affect the health of children.

With all this in mind, most parents feel that it would be best if the schools are not reopened in the months of October and November, and if the Kovid-19 situation is to improve from January 1.

However, it is a big thing that the way countries around the world are facing their second COVID wave, the situation may get worse now due to India’s festivals and smog season, which is why schools should be given this academic year 2020. There is a possibility of closure till -21.