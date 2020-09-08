Schools reopen: Schools from 9th to 12th, SOP to be followed from this date

new Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has given partial permission to start the school for the students of classes from 9th to 12th. In this, the voluntary students will be able to take guidance from their teacher. In this, written consent of parents or guardians will be required. According to the Ministry of Health, students of classes 9-12 will be allowed to visit their schools on September 21 on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from teachers. This will be subject to the written consent of their parents / guardians. Such visits and teacher-student interactions should be organized in a systematic manner. Also Read – 3,102 corona cases per 10 lakh population in India, highest deaths in these 5 states

It outlines the various precautionary measures to be adopted in addition to the specific measures to be taken in these institutions to prevent the spread of SOP COVID-19. Also Read – Rajasthan High Court’s big decision regarding school fees, schools will be able to take 70% of total fees

Explain that the Government of India is following the step-wise unlocking of activities. In the coming days, it will involve resuming activities in skill or entrepreneurship training institutes, higher educational institutions conducting doctoral courses and postgraduate studies. Technical and vocational programs requiring laboratory and practical work. Also Read – All schools will be closed in Delhi till September 30, only these students will be allowed from 21

The purpose of this SOP is to enable the safe reinstatement of teaching / training activities in skills or entrepreneurship training institutes, doctoral courses in technical and vocational programs requiring laboratory and practical work, and higher educational institutions conducting postgraduate studies. As far as skill or entrepreneurship training is concerned, this will be allowed along with National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes, Short Term Centers.

National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Mission or other Ministries of Government of India or State Government, Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), and their training providers. Similarly, the conduct of PhD or technical and vocational programs requiring laboratory / practical works will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for higher education institutions

– General rules

Corona preventive measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These measures should be followed at all times by all (faculty, staff, students and visitors) at these places. Contains:

1. Physical distance of at least 6 feet should be followed as far as possible

2. Use of face cover / mask to be made mandatory.

3. Wash hands with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when there is no hand, wherever possible,

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) may be used.

4- Respiratory etiquette should be strictly followed. It involves the rigorous practice of involving one,

Properly used tissue paper in nose while coughing / sneezing with mouth and tissue / handkerchief / flexed elbow

5. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting of any disease as soon as possible.

6- Spitting is strictly prohibited

7- Wherever possible, installation and use of the Arogya Setu App will be advised.

4. All institutes that conduct skill or entrepreneurship training institutes, higher educational institutions conducting doctoral courses and postgraduate studies will specially ensure the following arrangements: –

1 Online / distance learning will be allowed and encouraged.

2- Skills or entrepreneurship training will be allowed effective from 21 September 2020

3 Requires PhD or higher educational institution conducting technical and professional programs

Laboratory / experimental works will be allowed by Higher Education Department,

Following the instructions strictly following the MHA as per the guidelines given in the SOP.