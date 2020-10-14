Schools Reopening News: Schools for 10th, 12th students will open in this state from next month

Schools Reopening News: In Uttarakhand, schools will be opened for students of 10th and 12th from November 1 next month. The state cabinet has approved this decision. This decision to open a school has been given by a cabinet minister of the state. Also Read – Schools Reopening in Madhya Pradesh: Schools for children up to class VIII will not open in Madhya Pradesh at present: Minister

State Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand Madan Kaushik said that the Uttarakhand Cabinet has decided to open for students of 10th and 12th from November 1, 2020. Explain that due to Corona epidemic, there has been a delay of several months in opening schools. Explain that in the guidelines issued for Unlock-5, the Center left the decision of the state governments to reopen the schools.

Uttarakhand cabinet decides to reopen schools for students of class 10th and class 12th from November 1, 2020: state cabinet minister madan kaushik
– ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

This decision was taken in the meeting of the state cabinet held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. After the meeting, State Government Spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik told reporters that this decision was taken based on the feedback given by the District Magistrates after consultation with District Education Officer and parents.

The minister said that the schools will open only for these two classrooms and the school management will have to ensure strict compliance of protective measures like Kovid-19 epidemic protocol .. like wearing masks, social distance and sanitization etc.

Regarding starting other classes, he said that how the first month of 10th and 12th students passes, everything will depend on that. Online classes will continue between this.

In view of the epidemic, the state cabinet revised its decision to deduct one day salary per month for all government employees for a year, excluding all other IAS and IPS officers from its purview.

Kaushik said that though ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers will continue to deduct their one day salary for one year for Corona as per the earlier decision. He said that this relief is a gift for junior officers on the festive season.

The state cabinet also approved changing the name of Himalayan Garhwal University to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Himalayan Garhwal University.