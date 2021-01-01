Schools Reopening News: Schools reopen in Kerala for limited hours after 9 months

Thiruvananthapuram: Schools were reopened in Kerala after being closed for 9 months in the wake of the Corona virus epidemic, and after so many days there was excitement among the students going to school. Also Read – Farmers Organization of Kerala sent 16 tonnes of pineapples to farmers protesting on the border of Delhi

However, on Friday, attention was paid to compliance with guidelines such as cleaning in partially open schools, wearing masks, maintaining social distance and frequent hand washing.

On the instruction of the government, 10th and 12th classes of schools in Kerala were opened for limited hours. However, some students showed disappointment due to strict instructions to keep distance from other students and to sit only one student on a bench.

Kerala: Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar visits a school in the city after the state government permits the reopening of schools for the students of class 10th and 12th pic.twitter.com/xHPjHMm5tM – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

In these nine months, students were attending online classes through Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). A digital thermometer has been installed at the entrance of schools to measure their body temperature. This process is mandatory as per the guidelines issued by the authorities.

He was given admission in the school premises only after getting a consent letter from the parents. Schools in Kerala remained closed since the lockdown implemented in March to prevent the spread of corona virus infection.

In a recent high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided to reopen educational institutions, including schools and colleges, following Kovid guidelines.

The General Education Department has clearly stated in its guidelines that only 50 percent of the students should be allowed in schools at one time and in the first week only one student should be seated on a bench in classrooms.