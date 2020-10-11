Schools Reopening News: The decision to open the school will be made only after the consent of all the parties, CM said- Protection of children is paramount

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Goa government will take a decision on opening of schools only after consulting with all parties including teachers. Teachers’ unions are currently not in favor of starting classes with personal presence. He fears that it will be impossible to maintain physical distance in schools. CM Sawant said that among the increasing cases of Corona virus infection, safety of students is paramount. Also Read – Coronavirus Updates: The number of infected in the country has crossed 70 lakh, so far more than 1 lakh 8 thousand died

The Chief Minister said that he has asked the State Education Secretary and Director of Education to hold talks with all the parties including school management, parent-teacher unions and teacher organizations such as ‘Goa Headmaster Association’ and ‘Goa Principals Forum’. Also read – school reopen in Uttar Pradesh: Schools from class nine to 12 will open in UP from October 19, these rules have to be followed

He said that the decision to reopen the schools would be taken after the consent of all the parties and with the implementation of necessary standard operating procedures. Under ‘Unlock-5’, states have been asked to take a decision about opening schools from October 15. Also Read – COVID-19: 500 guests getting married in the open here, if not 300 guests allowed, know what is the new guideline

Sawant said that whenever there is a decision about the reopening of schools, the government will first consider starting tenth and twelfth grade. Sources said that in a meeting with Education Director Santosh Amonkar, teacher unions protested the opening of the school immediately.

Let us tell you that due to Corona virus and lockdown, all the educational institutes including schools and colleges have been closed for the last seven months. This has had a very bad effect in the education of children. Now the country is slowly unlocking, so different state governments are considering opening school colleges. The government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to run classes from class nine to class 12 from next October 19.

Recently schools were asked by the authorities to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Recently the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed schools to reopen in a hierarchical manner from mid-October. Many states have come forward with their SOP in view of this decision.