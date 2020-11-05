Schools & Reopening: Schools and colleges will soon open with SOP in this state, ongoing preparation

Gandhinagar: Preparations have begun to reopen schools and colleges which have been closed since March due to Kovid-19 epidemic. Instructions were issued by the state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to the education department to reopen the schools and colleges of the ninth and 12th. After this, Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama has a meeting with Education Department officials. Also Read – Covid-19 New Symptom: This may also be the initial symptom of Kovid-19, stay alert

According to sources, it is believed that colleges and schools can be reopened after the Deepavali festival. It has been 7 months since students went to school due to the epidemic.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said on Thursday that schools and colleges will be opened soon in the state keeping in mind the proper standard operating procedure. Chudasama said, "After Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani issued instructions to the Department of Education to prepare for the reopening of ninth and 12th schools and colleges, today (Thursday) I had a meeting with the high officials of the department. I have instructed the officials to prepare an SOP to continue education. " He said, "Similarly, we will discuss with the Vice Chancellors (VC) of universities within a day or two and work on how to continue education in colleges."

The Education Minister also said that education can be continued in colleges, because the students studying in them are so intelligent that they will follow the guidelines of Kovid-19. He said, “As soon as the SOP is ready, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, I and the Education Department will decide on when and how to start education in schools and colleges in times of this epidemic.”

The state education minister said, “A month ago I announced that we will conduct board exams for class X and XII in May 2021. Therefore, students will have enough time to fill the form for these exams. We are working in coordination with the officials of the Health Department, so that every care can be taken about the epidemic. ” Education Minister Chudasama also said that discussions will be held to start operations in primary schools within a few days.