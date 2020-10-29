Schools Reopening: Schools will open in this state from November, fixed dates of 9th to 12th, 6th to 8th class

Schools & Colleges Reopening in Andhra Pradesh: The southern Indian states of the country will open in Andhra Pradesh from November next month. School and Intermediate College opening dates vary. According to the office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, classes of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12th will be started in the state in the first week of November on November 2, while classes 6th, 7th and 8th will start from November 23. Also Read – Ragini MMS Returns 2 actress Divya Aggarwal’s father dies from Corona, this bad time will not be known and how much will it take

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the classes of the schools going to start in the state will start only half a day and will start with a gap of only one day.

Schools & Colleges will be opened in the state from 2nd November. Classes for 9, 10, 11 & 12 will commence from 2nd Nov. Classes for 6, 7 & 8 will start from 23rd November. Classes will be held for half-day only & on alternate days only: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office
– ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Let us know that almost all the states of the country are slowly starting to open schools. Let us know that schools have been closed since March due to Corona virus epidemic.