Schools Reopening: Schools will open in this state from November, fixed dates of 9th to 12th, 6th to 8th class

October 29, 2020
2 Min Read

Schools & Colleges Reopening in Andhra Pradesh: The southern Indian states of the country will open in Andhra Pradesh from November next month. School and Intermediate College opening dates vary. According to the office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, classes of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12th will be started in the state in the first week of November on November 2, while classes 6th, 7th and 8th will start from November 23. Also Read – Ragini MMS Returns 2 actress Divya Aggarwal’s father dies from Corona, this bad time will not be known and how much will it take

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the classes of the schools going to start in the state will start only half a day and will start with a gap of only one day. Also Read – Amazing: Kovid-19 infected woman gave birth to twins, was childless for many years

Let us know that almost all the states of the country are slowly starting to open schools. Let us know that schools have been closed since March due to Corona virus epidemic.

