Schools Reopening: Schools will open in this state from September 21, but there will not be regular classes

Mysuru: Schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka will open from September 21, but there will be no regular classes, but students can come to school to meet teachers to overcome the dilemmas related to their studies. Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar gave this information on Friday.

The Education Minister said that the government is waiting for the approval of the Center to resume regular classes.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education of Karnataka told reporters, "From September 21, teachers from class 9th to 12th will be present in the school to address the dilemmas of the students related to their subject. It will not be like regular classes. " He was in Mysuru with District In-charge Minister ST Somashekhar to inaugurate the Central Library.

In response to questions on resuming regular classes, Kumar said “Under no circumstances, regular classes will start.” We are waiting for the green signal from the center to resume regular classes. ‘