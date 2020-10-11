Schools Reopening Updates: This decision taken in this BJP ruled state to open schools, know the whole news

Schools Reopening Latest Updates: In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus in the country, the Central Government ordered the opening of school-colleges from October 15 to all states with the guidelines of Unlock 5.0 (School College Reopening News). However, the authority to implement this order was left to the states. After this, many states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, have prepared to open schools according to the SOP, although in some states including Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, schools will still be closed and will be able to study only through online medium. On the other hand, the Gujarat (Gujarat) government has also decided to keep schools closed till Diwali. A senior state official has given this information. He told that the decision to open schools can be taken after Diwali. Also Read – Schools Reopening News: The decision to open schools will be made only after the consent of all the parties, CM said- Safety of children is paramount

State Education Department Secretary Vinod Rao said that there is no immediate plan to reopen the schools. Rao said, ‘We are not doing this immediately. We will consider the reopening of schools after Deepawali (holiday). He said that the education department is in touch with parents and representatives of school associations on this issue. Let us know that this year Diwali will be celebrated on 14 November. Also read – school reopen in Uttar Pradesh: Schools from class nine to 12 will open in UP from October 19, these rules have to be followed

According to the new SOP released by the Center, from October 15, states and union territories have been allowed to take decisions regarding reopening of schools. On the other hand, Jatin Bharad, vice-president of the self-financed School Management Association of Gujarat, said that the ‘Guidelines of the Center for reopening schools from October 15 cannot be implemented in Gujarat. This is being done in view of the condition of corona virus. He said that even though the government agrees to start school classes again, the parents are not ready for this yet. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools will not open in October in this state, education minister gave this information

Bharad said, “If parents do not take responsibility, the school is not going to do it, because they have to manage hundreds of students. Even an infected student can put them and their family members in danger. ‘If the situation improves in October, schools can be expected to reopen in the second half of November after Diwali.

On the other hand, the decision to open schools in Goa will be taken only after consultation with all the parties including teachers. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Goa government will take a decision on opening of schools only after consulting with all parties including teachers. Teachers’ unions are currently not in favor of starting classes with personal presence. He fears that it will be impossible to maintain physical distance in schools. CM Sawant said that among the increasing cases of Corona virus infection, safety of students is paramount.

