Schools Reopens in Punjab: Schools going to open in Punjab, students will wear full-sleeved shirts … Learn and what has changed

Schools Reopen in Punjab: After about six months of detention, schools are going to open again in Punjab. Schools from ninth to 12th will open in the state under Unlock 5.0. Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the state government has decided to open schools outside the Containment Zone from October 19. Right now these schools will open only for children from ninth to twelfth.

In a release issued by the Punjab government, it has been said that the State Home Department has issued an order to open schools in areas outside the Containment Zone. At the same time, the state education department has issued an SOP in this regard. An order has been sent to all the District Magistrates of the state in this regard.

Education Minister said that the safety of students is the biggest issue when the school opens. For this, the education department has formed special teams of officers who will implement SOP effectively.

He said that even though schools are being opened, online classes will continue now and attendance of students has not been made mandatory.

He said that even after getting written approval from parents, a student can come to school at the moment. He said that parents will also have to ensure that the child who is going to school is wearing a mask properly. He will also have to be aware that he should not exchange masks with his colleagues.

With this, children have been advised to wear full-sleeved shirts so that the risk of infection can be minimized.

He said that schools would be opened for only three hours every day. Apart from ninth to 12th, children of any other class are not being called to school.

Apart from this, if the number of children is high and there is a shortage of space in the school, the headmaster or management can decide to run the school in two shifts, so that the social distancing can be fully followed.