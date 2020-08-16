Schools to be opened only after the corona epidemic ends, government releases statement

School Reopening: Arvind Kejriwal has clarified yesterday that schools in Delhi should be opened in view of the coronavirus epidemic, that until the corona virus epidemic is completely eradicated from the capital Delhi, schools will not be opened in Delhi. He said that due to the efforts of the government and awareness among the people, Corona has come under control in Delhi, despite this, schools will not be opened until the corona is over. Also Read – Important information for school children and their parents, the government released a statement about the opening of the school

At the same time, President of All India Parents Association on this matter, Ashok Aggarwal said that one of the 3 issues we have placed before PM Narendra Modi and the education minister, is also about the non-opening of the school till the end of Corona. Please tell that by issuing an order by the Ministry of Education, all the states were told to try to get the opinion of parents regarding the opening of schools.

On the other hand, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had issued information that in view of the transition in Delhi, schools and colleges will remain closed till August 31. Not only this, a group of parents also agreed to it. According to the parents, their feedback is being taken regarding semi-online education in Delhi government schools, as well as materials have been provided in the school by arranging online education for children who do not have online resources. Contact is also being made by calling parents in this regard.

Please tell that recently the results of school children of Delhi government were declared. This year, 98 percent of the total children have won. In this regard, Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the children and said that the children have set the record. Let us tell you that this figure had increased from 84 percent to 88 percent last year. But now it has reached 98 percent.

Let us know that letters are being written by the parents to the Chief Ministers in all the states. Through this letter, there is a demand from parents’ government that the academic session be declared as academic year. Also, all the students should be promoted in the next class. At the same time, there is a demand of parents regarding the education of children that by next year some courses should be modified so that the student can understand it and the course can be finished on time.