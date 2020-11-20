Schools to Remain Closed: Schools to be closed till 30th November in this state

All government and private schools to remain closed in Haryana till November 30, in view of COVID-19 situation: State government: Due to Corona virus infection in Haryana, all government and private schools will be closed till 30 November. The state government has issued this order on Friday. Also Read – Delhi: Health Minister’s strict instructions – Even if you are alone in the car wearing a mask, ‘House-to-House Survey’ will start in Delhi today

The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that the impact of new cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi and increase in deaths due to infection is being seen in NCR as well as in the states of Haryana and Rajasthan, where infection cases are increasing. . As of Friday, there were 90,04,365 cases of Corona virus infection in the country. So far 1,32,162 people have died from Kovid-19. In the last 24 hours, 584 people have died due to infection. Also Read – India Coronavirus Updates: More than 9 million people died of corona in the country, 584 people died in 24 hours

All government and private schools to remain closed in Haryana till November 30, in view of COVID-19 situation: state government Also Read – Delhi Covid-19 Updates: Delhi Caught In Corona, Over 7500 New Cases In 24 Hours, So far Over 8000 People Dead – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that in the states and union territories where Kovid-19 cases are increasing again, the central government is considering sending high-level teams of experts from different fields. The Center on Thursday sent high-level teams to these states to help the Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur administrations in controlling the spread of the virus, surveillance, investigation and effective clinical management of Kovid-19 cases.