Schools to Remain Closed: Schools to be closed till 30th November in this state

November 20, 2020
2 Min Read

All government and private schools to remain closed in Haryana till November 30, in view of COVID-19 situation: State government: Due to Corona virus infection in Haryana, all government and private schools will be closed till 30 November. The state government has issued this order on Friday. Also Read – Delhi: Health Minister’s strict instructions – Even if you are alone in the car wearing a mask, ‘House-to-House Survey’ will start in Delhi today

The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that the impact of new cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi and increase in deaths due to infection is being seen in NCR as well as in the states of Haryana and Rajasthan, where infection cases are increasing. . As of Friday, there were 90,04,365 cases of Corona virus infection in the country. So far 1,32,162 people have died from Kovid-19. In the last 24 hours, 584 people have died due to infection. Also Read – India Coronavirus Updates: More than 9 million people died of corona in the country, 584 people died in 24 hours

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that in the states and union territories where Kovid-19 cases are increasing again, the central government is considering sending high-level teams of experts from different fields. The Center on Thursday sent high-level teams to these states to help the Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur administrations in controlling the spread of the virus, surveillance, investigation and effective clinical management of Kovid-19 cases.

