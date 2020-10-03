Schools will be opened in these states including Uttar Pradesh during Unlock 5.0, know what is your status here

School Reopening Latest News: After the guidelines issued by the central government to open schools, states have also started taking decisions regarding this. In the Unlock 5 Guidelines from the Central Government, it has been said that states and union territories can decide whether they want to reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes after October 15. . According to the Unlock 5.0 guidelines issued by the Yogi government, according to the guidelines, schools and colleges will be opened in the state from October 15. At the same time, the Delhi government has postponed the decision to open schools again. Schools will remain closed in Delhi till October 31. Also Read – School Reopen News in Unlock 5: Parents in Punjab are worried about sending children back to school, know full details

Uttar Pradesh School Reopening

After October 15, schools and colleges will be opened in Uttar Pradesh in a phased manner. Yogi Sarkar took this decision while releasing the guidelines of Unlock 5.0. In the guidelines issued by the Yogi government of UP, it was said that school colleges can be opened in consultation with management, district administration. Children must obtain written consent from parents to go to school. Apart from this, colleges and higher education institutions will have to run as per the instruction of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The schools will open only outside the Containment Zone.

Delhi School Reopening News

School-colleges will remain closed in Delhi for the time being. The school was being talked about to open from September 21, but the Kejriwal government had decided to keep all the schools closed till October 5. Now it has been increased to 31 October. In an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that all social, educational, entertainment, cultural, religious, political programs in the city as well as other programs and meetings with more people will continue.

Bihar (Bihar School Reopening News)

Schools have been opened in Bihar since September 28 after about six months. To seek guidance from teachers in various subjects, students will be able to come to school only with permission from parents. Under this decision of the government, children will have to come to school only two days a week. During this time 50% teaching and non-teaching staff will also come to school. This order of the government will be applicable to both private and government schools.

Uttrakhand School Reopening News

The Uttarakhand government asked all district magistrates to send feedback from their district in a week regarding the opening of schools in the state so that a decision can be taken in the cabinet on the basis of it. The minister said that after the feedback received from the districts, a decision in this regard will be taken in the meeting of the state cabinet after consultation with the health department. He told that if opinion is formed about opening schools, then it will be proposed to open schools in three phases. He told that in the first phase, classes 9 to 12, in the second phase, classes 6 to 12 and in the third phase all classes are proposed to be included.

Puducherry School Reopening News

In Puducherry, schools, cinema houses, etc. will be opened in a phased manner outside the Containment Zone by implementing the guidelines of the Center under ‘Unlock-5’. According to the government order, students from the concentration zone 9th to 12th will be allowed to go to school. The schools will open in a phased manner. The tenth and twelfth classes will start from October 5 and the 9th and 11th classes will start from October 12.

Maharashtra School Reopening News

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra, the most affected state of Corona, will remain closed till October 31. The lockdown in the state has also been extended till 31 October. According to the guidelines issued by the government, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious and other big gatherings will also be banned.

West Bengal School Reopening News

Seeing the Corona crisis in West Bengal too, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided not to open schools till November.

Andhra Pradesh School Reopening News

The YSR government of Andhra Pradesh has also decided to keep the schools and colleges closed till 2 November.

Kerala School Reopening News

In Kerala too, due to increasing cases of corona, a decision has been taken not to open the school till October. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that schools and colleges cannot be opened in October in the state due to the increasing cases of corona.

Punjab (Punjab School Reopening News)

In Punjab too, schools, colleges and coaching centers will not be opened in view of the increasing cases of corona. The government does not want to take the risk of calling children and schools here. Therefore, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the state. The decision will be taken only after looking at the situation ahead.

Karnataka School Reopening News

The state education minister has said that no decision has been taken yet to reopen the schools. He told that at present the government has no such plan. We are taking the opinion of MLAs, MPs and concerned people. We will also discuss with education experts and institutes. It will be decided only after this.

Tripura (Tripura School Reopening News)

All government and aided schools in Tripura will reopen from 5 October (School Reopen from 5 October) which were closed since March due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The decision was taken at a meeting of a high-power committee of the Education Department at the Civil Secretariat, which was attended by the Vice Chancellors of Tripura University (Central) and Maharaja Bir Bikram University and officials of the departments of Primary and Higher Education.