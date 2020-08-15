Schools will not be opened in Delhi at present, Kejriwal said- situation is much better today than 2 months ago

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a speech on the occasion of Independence Day program at the Delhi Secretariat that the Delhi government will not open the schools until it is fully “aware” of the state of Kovid-19 in the city. Does not become ‘convinced’. Also Read – Chinese kites, Indian kites dispersed their colors this time on Independence Day

Kejriwal said that the condition of corona virus infection in the national capital is "substantially under control" compared to two months ago. He thanked all the parties including the central government, Corona warriors and various organizations. Regarding the news of some people being unconscious due to a decrease in oxygen levels despite recovering from Kovid-19 and showing infection-free in the report, he said that Delhi government will start giving oxygen concentration to such people from next week.

The Chief Minister said that the safety and health of school children is very important for the AAP government. He said, "I meet people and people tell me not to open a school." I want to assure them that we care as much about their children as they do. We will not open schools without being fully convinced."

The Chief Minister said that Delhi has given the model of isolated habitat and plasma therapy at home against the global epidemic. He said that efforts are being made to bring Delhi’s economy back on track. He called it the biggest challenge. This year, due to Corona virus infection, Delhi government organized the Independence Day program at Delhi Secretariat instead of Chhatrasal Stadium.