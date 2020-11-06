Schools will not open in this state this year, only online learning will continue

All schools in Odisha to remain closed till December 31: Odisha will not open schools this year i.e. in 2020. That is, schools will open here next year. Please tell that schools have been closed since March due to the epidemic of Corona virus infection. Also Read – Javed Akhtar of Jharkhand arrested for threatening to kill MP’s Protem Speaker from Odisha

In fact, the total number of infections in the state increased to 2,98,768 and the number of dead increased to 1,393. In Odisha, treatment of 13,789 patients of Kovid-19 is currently underway and 2,83,533 patients have been cured so far.

The state government has said in the order that all schools in Odisha will remain closed till December 31. The government has given permission to conduct examination, evaluation and administrative activities.

Online / distance education will continue in order to continue. Teaching / non-teaching staff can be called to schools for online teaching, telecommunication outside the contribution zone.

In Odisha, 1,494 new cases of corona virus infection were reported on Friday and 15 more patients died from Kovid-19. With this, the total infection cases in the state increased to 2,98,768 and the number of deaths increased to 1,393.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare tweeted that 15 more patients died due to the epidemic. In Odisha, treatment of 13,789 patients of Kovid-19 is currently underway and 2,83,533 patients have been cured so far. The rate of infection in the state is 6.18 percent. Of the new cases of infection, 867 cases came from isolated centers and the rest were infected by contact with the infected. There were 153 cases in Khurda district, 112 in Cuttack and 102 in Balasore.