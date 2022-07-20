Schumacher’s former agent asked the family to clarify the true state of health of the F1 legend: “We only hear lies”

Willi Weber spoke about his former representative, MIchael Schumacher (AP)

Michael Schumacher’s former representative, Willi Weberspoke about the present that the former Formula 1 driver is going through after suffer a serious accident on December 29, 2013 when he hit his head on a rock while skiing at the Méribel alpine resort with his family.

From that moment on, the former German agent wanted to know about his friend’s state of health but Corinnabroker’s wife, and her spokesperson Sabine Kehm, they decided to exclude him from the private circle who has access to the most intimate information of the Kaiser.

Now, almost nine years after that episode, Weber was highly critical with the way in which the former pilot’s environment is handled and exploded in an interview with the renowned Italian newspaper The Gazzetta dello Sport.

Weber targeted Corinna after leaving him outside the inner circle surrounding the Kaiser (Efe)

“It was a huge pain for me. I tried hundreds of times to contact Corinna and she did not answer. I called Jean Todt to ask if he should go to the hospital and he told me to wait, it was too soon. I called the next day and no one answered. I didn’t expect such behavior and I’m still angry about it.”he pointed out during the presentation of his book Gasoline in the blood- Michael Schumacherwho knew how to be the representative of Schumi for more than 20 years.

“They kept me out while telling me it was too soon, well now it’s too late. Nine years have passed. Maybe they should tell it like it is”, added the 80-year-old former agent, who met Schumacher in 1988 and managed his career until 2010.

“I can understand the initial situation, since I always did my best to protect Michael’s privacy, but since then I’ve only heard lies from you.” He stated about the official information that was released in recent years, including the documentary that was broadcast on September 15, 2021.

It will be nine years since the accident he suffered on December 29, 2013 (Epa)

“Years after the accident, I told myself that I would just keep an eye on my family, as I couldn’t change things. Michael was like a son to me. Even today it hurts me to talk about it, “said Weber, showing his frustration after seeing how the family separated him from the innermost circle of the former pilot.

This is not the first time that the German has talked about the bad relationship he has with the family of his former client. In 2016, he assured in dialogue with the newspaper Bild what, “Corinna prevents me from having any contact with Michael.”

“I just hope one day my phone rings and it’s Michael and he’s like, ‘Willi, come down here, there’s a lot to talk about,’ just like he used to. I think Michael’s fans would be happy if they got an honest message about his health. It would also help the people Michael worked with for all those years to better deal with the situation.”

KEEP READING

What the documentary did not tell: what is known about the health of Michael Schumacher after his accident

This was the hair-raising accident of Mick Schumacher at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix: the car broke in two

A Ferrari that was owned by Michael Schumacher was put up for sale: the particular detail of the classic car