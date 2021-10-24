Schwartzman beat Brooksby and reached his second final of the year at ATP Antwerp

Diego Schwartzman advanced to the final of the ATP 250 in Antwerp (Getty Images via AFP)

It is clear that Belgium suits Diego Schwartzman. This Saturday, the Argentine tennis player prevailed forcefully against the American Jenson Brooksby and advanced to the end of ATP 250 of Antwerp, where he will seek his second title of the season. The Small showed a solid performance against a rival from qualifying and sealed the pass to the decisive match in which he will seek to keep the trophy after two lost definitions (2016 and 2017).

The player who occupies the 14th position in the ATP ranking won the victory for 6-4 and 6-0 in a semifinal duel that lasted one hour and 26 minutes. The 20-year-old, who is 70th in the rankings, could do little in the face of the good general performance of the Villa Crespo-born.

Schwartzman, second favorite for the title in Antwerp, had had the first round free and in the second he achieved a narrow victory against the Scotsman Andy Murray by 6-4 and 7-6. Already in the quarterfinals he beat the American Brandon Nakashima by 6-4 and 6-2 and qualified for the semifinals, where he swept Brooksby.

The Argentine’s rival in the final will be the Italian Jannik Sinner (13th in the ranking and first seed of the tournament), one of the young sensations of the circuit. The European comes from leaving the South African on the road Lloyd Harris by 6-2 and 6-2 in an hour and 27 minutes. The decisive meeting will be on Sunday, from 11.30 (Argentine time).

This is the second best performance of the Small in the season after having won the title in the ATP 250 from Buenos Aires during March when imposed by 6-1 and 6-2 to his compatriot Francisco Cerúndolo in the end.

This competition in Belgium, in addition, will remain as the turning point in the season after being defeated in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 de Indian Wells, the ATP 250 de San Diego, Roland Garros, ATP 500 of Barcelona and the ATP 250 of Córdoba.

Champion of four titles between the ATP 250 of Istanbul (2016), Los Cabos (2019) and Buenos Aires (2021), added to the ATP 500 of Rio de Janeiro (2018), the Small achievement reach the final 12ª of your career on a site you already know well: you were defeated in the definitions of Antwerp in both 2016 (Richard Gasquet) and 2017 (Jo-Wilfried Tsonga).

KEEP READING:

Diego Schwartzman beat Nakashima and reached a semi-final for the second time this year

Diego Schwartzman struck and eliminated Andy Murray in Antwerp

A tram was inaugurated in Switzerland in honor of Roger Federer: his name and the detail on the route