Schwartzman won and reached his best mark in Monte Carlo: in the quarterfinals he will face Tsitsipas

After 2h33m of battle in the Court of Princes, Diego Schawatzman stayed with an important victory by 2-6, 6-4 and 6-3 against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (83 on the planet) to make history and equal his best mark in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000which was the quarterfinals in the 2017 edition (he succumbed to Rafa Nadal)

In the next instance he will have, a priori, a tough commitment against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number five in the world and champion of this competition in 2021. The Greek comes from leaving Serbian Laslo Djere (62nd) on the road 7-5 and 7-6 (1). Another noteworthy fact is that this was the Argentine’s 50th victory in Masters 1000 tournaments, placing eighth on the historical list among the Albicelestes.

After two early eliminations at the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami, El Peque rediscovered his best version, convincingly beating the Russian Karen Khachanov (6-7, 6-3 and 6-3) and the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics. (6-0 and 7-6).

Although the surface (brick dust) is his favorite, the Argentine was not comfortable and succumbed to the good movements of the Italian. He was also erratic with the service: he barely won 40% of the points with the first and 27% with the second.

Schwartzman was also warned by the chair umpire for having received coaching (indications from his coach, Alejandro Fabbri). But after this fact the level of the albiceleste increased considerably, by winning four games in a row, which allowed him to get 5-3.

In the third set, despite Musetti’s exquisite great Willy, El Peque never lowered his arms to close a convincing victory with a 6-3 win.

In the other matches of the day, the American Taylor Fritz defeated his compatriot Sebastian Korda 7-6 and 7-5, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 and 7-5, the Spanish Alejandro Davidovic against the Belgian David Goffin (6-4 and 6-1), German Alexander Zverev won 6-2 and 7-5 against Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta and Pole Hubert Hurkacz eliminated Spaniard Albert Ramos 7-6 and 6-2 .

