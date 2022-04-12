Schwartzman’s furious argument with the umpire in his victory against Kachanov at the Montecarlo Masters 1000

*The discussion between Schwartzman and the umpire

In more than three hours of battle, the Argentine Diego Schwartzman lifted a set against the Russian Karen Kachanov (24th) to defeat this Monday in his debut at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Number 14 in the world ranking, outscored his opponent 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round of the tournament in a match that started uphill but that from the second chapter onwards, found the best way to win.

One of the most striking statistics of the meeting is that the little managed to break his opponent’s serve seven times, maintained 58% on the first serve and committed only five double faults, rounding off a good performance with his serve. As for Khachanov, he broke four times and his ERA was 62% and one double fault. But with 41 unforced errors, the European failed to keep his composure and ended up falling to Diego’s intensity.

Within the match, a strange argument between Schwartzman and one of the linesmen occurred. With the match 6-7, 6-3, 1-0 and 15-30, Kachanov served wide and they gave the ball as good. The Argentine approached the strip to check if the service had entered and interpreted that it had been barely wide. The highest authority also approached and struck up a conversation with the tennis player. “It’s good Diego”he stated pointing to the ground. Diego, enraged, reacted: “Do not! It’s bad. She looks from here. It’s bad, like what not?.

The transmission ended up giving Diego the reason

Surprised by the scream, the referee sought to locate Peque. “You can’t yell like that, Diego. It’s not bad, it’s good, look at it from here”, he replied. They then looked at the mark left in the brick dust in search of agreement while Kachanov spoke from the other side of the net. “There’s dust, there’s dust, it’s bad!”, fired once more. The initial ruling was not modified and the point went to the Russian. Seconds later, the official broadcast showed a hawk eye and He agreed with Schwartzman: the serve was bad.

Despite the intense discussion, Diego was able to keep his cool and ended up winning the third set with another 6-3. In the round of 32, he will face the Hungarian Marton Fucsovicsnumber 57 on the planet, this Tuesday from 7 in the morning (Argentina time).

