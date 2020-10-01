Scientists claim – Kovid-19 infection spreading differently in India

The largest analysis of Kovid-19 global pandemic so far has found that India has reported more cases of corona virus infection in the age group of 40 to 69 years compared to developed countries and the same age among the dead. Contains more people. Researchers from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also among the researchers conducting this analysis. Also Read – Religious festivals being canceled from Corona, fear people in this country- God angry, now it will rain!

In a study published in the journal ‘Science’, the method of infection of the disease was assessed in 5,75,071 people exposed to 84,965 confirmed cases of Kovid-19 in both states. According to a group of scientists, including scientist R Lakshminarayan of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in New Delhi, the findings of this study provide information about how the epidemic has spread in low and middle income countries. Also Read – How to protect from corona at work? Government of India issued guidelines

Based on the data, the scientists said that there are more cases of infection in young people in both Indian states and more youth are also involved in the deaths as compared to older countries. Also Read – Alert: Increased risk of kidney failure in Kovid-19 patients

The study says that exposure to infected people of the same age increases the risk of infection.

Researchers say that this has been seen more in children from neonates to 14 years and people above 65 years of age.

He said that the ratio of cases of infection and death (CFR) is 0.05 percent in the age group of five to 17 years and 16.6 percent in people above 85 years of age.

Researchers said that in both states, patients stayed on average five days in the hospital before death, whereas in the US, patients stayed in the hospital for about 13 days before death.

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are among the states in India which have the highest number of health workers and also the highest per capita public health expenditure.

The study found that 63 percent of the dead were people who had previously suffered from a serious illness and 36 percent had two or more diseases before.

Scientists said that 45 percent of the dead people were suffering from diabetes.

Laxminarayan said that this study was made possible by efforts to locate people exposed to infected people in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, in which thousands of healthcare personnel from both states helped.

(input language)