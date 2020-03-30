Scientists develop AI that can turn brain activity into text

Researchers in US tracked the neural data from different folks while they’ve been speaking

Finding out minds has merely come a step nearer to truth: scientists have developed artificial intelligence that might flip thoughts job into textual content material.

While the machine nowadays works on neural patterns detected while anybody is speaking aloud, professionals say it’s going to ultimately assist dialog for victims who’re not in a position to speak or variety, harking back to those with locked in syndrome.

