Scientists discovered a new animal virus in the Wuhan laboratory

Archive image of a laboratory in China (EFE)



Scientists detected a new virus at the Wuhan Institute of Virologythe Chinese city where COVID-19 is believed to have originated.

Laboratory researchers discovered the pathogen -known as LsPyV KY187- in a mouse.

He belongs to a family of poliomavirus that infect millions of children each year, but are extremely mild, according to data from Daily Mail.

The scientists came to the finding after analyzing hundreds of rodents in Kenya in 2016 and 2019.

A mouse in a plastic box in a laboratory at the University of Zurich in Schlieren, Switzerland (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

The samples were then sent for analysis to the biochemical research center in Wuhan, the city that is at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new polyomavirus was detected in a striped grass mouse, also known as zebra mouse. The discovery was reported in the Chinese journal Virologica Sinica.

Since the new virus is not closely related to any known pathogen, its effect on people “is not clear and needs to be evaluated in more detail”the researchers said, according to the Daily Mail.

Security personnel guard the exterior of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (REUTERS / Thomas Peter)

The origin of COVID-19: it all started in the Wuhan market, according to two new studies published in Science

In accordance with From articles recently published in the magazine Science, the pandemic began through different viral infections – at least two, but perhaps as many as two dozen – from live animals sold and butchered at the end of 2019 in the Wuhan seafood market in China.

The studies were subjected to five month review by the authors. Many scientists have given more weight to the hypothesis that the disease has a zoonotic origin and not an escape from a laboratory, and have started to investigate. There is evidence that most pandemics, including the SARS coronavirus outbreak of 2002-2003, have started that way.

Now, a team made up of scientist Kristian Anderson, from the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, United States, maintains that multiple lines of evidence, including the clustering of the first cases of COVID-19 around the seafood market of Wuhan, they make market origin not only a likely scenario, but the only one that fits the data.

