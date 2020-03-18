Scientists have been sounding the alarm on coronavirus for months. Why did Britain fail to act? | Richard Horton

The warnings from China and Italy had been loud and clear. Nevertheless politicians and their advisers wasted treasured time – and lives will in all probability be misplaced in consequence

• Richard Horton is editor of the Lancet scientific journal

On 24 January, Chinese language language docs and scientists reported the major description of a model new sickness led to by a singular coronavirus. They described how a irregular assortment of situations of pneumonia had provided in December in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people and the capital of Hubei province. At the second, 800 situations of the model new sickness have been confirmed. The virus had already been exported to Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

A lot of the 41 people described on this primary doc, revealed inside the Lancet, provided with non-specific indicators of fever and cough. Higher than half had difficulties in breathing. Nevertheless most worryingly of all, a third of these victims had the form of severe illness that they wanted to be admitted to an intensive care unit. Most superior a vital complication of their viral pneumonia – acute respiratory distress syndrome. Half died.

