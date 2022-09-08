Scientists were surprised by an alleged 15-meter Megalodon swimming under a ship in the Atlantic Ocean

A screenshot from the Atlantic Shark Institute’s fish finder shows the huge mark, which appeared to be shaped like a giant shark with a dorsal fin.

Researchers at the Atlantic Shark Institute were fascinated when they saw that marine scanners under a ship had detected what appeared to be some kind of shark. 15-meter “Megalodon”.

“On a recent shark research trip, we were all amused to see this shape appear on our fish finder for several minutes,” the experts wrote in an Instagram post regarding the figure spotted in undisclosed waters.

At first they imagined that it was a Megalodon, a huge prehistoric shark that has been extinct for three million years. “Based on the length of the image, we estimate that ‘Meg’ was about 15 meters long and weighed 40 tons!” the researchers wrote. An image from the scanner shows the shape of a giant shark with a dorsal fin.

However, the scientific enthusiasm was short-lived as they later noticed that the mythical monster turned out to be a school of fish. “We waited for one of the rods to shoot out, however to our disappointment the shape began to transform into a large school of Atlantic mackerel which remained around the boat for around 15 minutes,” the researchers lamented. “So close yet so far! The Megalodon (Otodus megalodon) disappeared more than 3 million years ago and will probably continue to do so, but for a few minutes we thought it had returned!”

The megalodon had such a large jaw that it could swallow an 8-meter killer whale in just 5 bites (AP)

faster than thought

The megalodon, a shark that populated the oceans 23 million years ago and became extinct about three million years ago, was larger, faster and more voracious than estimates made so far, according to research recently published by the journal Science Advances.

Its exact size had remained vague until now because its skeleton is made of cartilage that rarely fossilizes, but scientists relied on an “exceptionally well-preserved” fossil to recreate the first three-dimensional model of the aquatic giant.

The resulting specimen is 15.9 meters long, has a body mass of 61 tons and a speed of 1.4 meters per second (5 kilometers per hour). His jaw allowed him to ingest an 8-meter killer whale in just 5 bites.

Its dimensions were also calculated based on its teeth and the skeleton of a great white shark, its closest living analog, and those 61,560 tons are 23% more than previously estimated. However, there are fossilized vertebrae that are 50% larger than those used for the model, suggesting a maximum size of almost 20 meters, larger than that of a modern humpback whale.

The megalodon was about 15 meters long and had a body mass of 60 tons.

The megalodon needed 98,175 kilocalories per day, an amount 20 times greater than that required by an adult great white sharkpoint Science Advances. If it feeds exclusively on its largest prey, it may only need to eat every 145 days.

Its speed allowed it to easily go to different feeding grounds, a predation tactic also used by great white sharks to find high-calorie foods.

Their extinction was attributed to a reduction in coastal habitats at the end of the Pliocene (covering from 5.33 million years ago to 2.59 million years ago) and that probably also resulted in the disappearance of other species of marine megafauna that could have been their prey.

With information from EFE

Keep reading:

The James Webb Space Telescope captured a unique image of the Tarantula Nebula

The severe droughts uncovered several archaeological treasures of Mesopotamia

Dogs and wolves are similar, but different

Air pollution: why the UN chose September 7 as a day of struggle

They add a state-of-the-art simulator to train offshore operators