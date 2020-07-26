Scindia – After the rebellion of Pilot, there is an atmosphere of apprehension in the Congress, keep an eye on ‘Rahul Brigade’ … Who next?

new Delhi: After the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh and now Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, the focus is on the working style of former President Rahul Gandhi in Congress and the leaders considered close to him. After the events in Rajasthan, there is an atmosphere of apprehension in the party and almost everyone is struggling with the question ‘Who is next?’ Also Read – Rajasthan crisis: Congress will protest outside all the royalty of the country, the whole process will be online

Asking not to be named, a member of the Congress Working Committee told PTI, “Obviously we are compelled to think that when the leaders, who were given a lot of responsibility in a short period of time and whose talent was used in the party Was confident about doing it for his future strategy, if he is not satisfied then there is something wrong somewhere. Also Read – Minister Imarti Devi went from Congress to BJP – Digvijay and Kamal Nath are Nag, Jyotiraditya Scindia is lion

Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia are new to the leaders who have been known as ‘Rahul Bigread’ in the party, who have raised the flag of revolt. Other leaders of this ‘brigade’ include Ashok Tanwar, former president of the Haryana unit of the party, Arun Yadav, former president of the Madhya Pradesh unit, Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam, former chief of the Mumbai unit, Pratap Singh Bajwa, former president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Jharkhand. Names like Ajay Kumar, former president of the unit and Dinesh Gundurao, former president of the Karnataka unit. Also Read – Symbolized shindan of CM Yogi, case filed against nine Congress leaders

Apart from these, Madhusudhan Mistry, Mohan Prakash, Deepak Babaria, former president of Uttar Pradesh unit Rajabbar and currently the organization general secretary KC Venugopal and in-charge general secretary of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey were also the general secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. Come in

Sources in the Congress admitted that resentment had increased as this group (Rahul Brigade) gained more importance in the party. Especially, by showing rebellious attitude in the absence of most of these posts. These sources alleged that most of these leaders did not live up to the responsibility assigned to them and continued to encourage factionalism in the party.

Another senior Congress leader told PTI, “Leaders who are going against the party today after getting a lot in Congress are cheating on them. Everyone should understand that this is the time not to ask for the party, but to give it to the party. ”

On the other hand, Ashok Tanwar, former president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, who has been separated from the party, says that there is no point in saying that the leaders whom Rahul Gandhi gave the responsibility did not live up to the expectations. He said, “It is because of Pilot, a young leader, that in the Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress reached close to 21 to 100 seats. The result of the hard work of the youth team in Haryana was that more than 30 seats were won. If the young leaders had a full chance, the party’s situation would have been different. “

By the way, political experts say that the ‘generational conflict’ in the Congress was also a major reason that leaders of Rahul’s choice could not get their feet in the party and some of them revolted.

CSDS Director Sanjay Kumar said, “The generational conflict within the Congress has been on a large scale in the last few years. If the old leaders are trying to keep their place, the young leaders, especially those considered close to Rahul, insist on change and feel neglected in the current system. This is the reason for the rebellion in some places. “

On the other hand, 72-year-old Harish Rawat, the Congress General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, refuses to believe that there is any generational conflict within the party. He said, “The situation that is visible is due to the attack on democracy by the BJP.” Sadly due to ambition some people of ours got caught in their trap. It would have been better if such leaders wanted any justice, they would have tried it within the party itself. ”