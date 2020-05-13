Scoob!: A Complete Cast List

Zac Efron (Fred Jones)

This can be one of many greatest surprises to be present in Scoob!’s whole forged. It’s true that Zac Efron did signal an general did signal an general take care of Warner Bros. again in 2010 and has appeared in a number of movies for the studio since then. However I don’t assume anybody would’ve pegged him for an animated Scooby-Doo undertaking, particularly since he hardly ever does voice appearing as it’s. Nonetheless, Efron is a powerful pick-up for the movie, and it’s arduous to disclaim that he suits the brave (and typically clueless) mould of Fred Jones. It’ll be fascinating to see what he brings to Thriller Inc.’s chief, and Frank Welker will certainly hold an in depth eye on his work.