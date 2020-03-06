Scoob! Cut A Bunch Of Hanna-Barbera Characters From The Movie… For A Very Good Reason

Final month, I joined a small group of journalists on a visit to the edit bay of Scoob!, and it was in dialog with director Tony Cervone and producer Pam Coats that we realized concerning the evolution of the undertaking, and concerning the Hanna-Barbara characters that didn’t wind up making the ultimate lower of the film. Spurred by idea artwork that was posted on the wall, the filmmakers have been requested particularly about how Grape Ape from The Nice Grape Ape Present factored into the plot, and Cervone defined what occurred to him and others over the course of manufacturing: