Scoob! Voice Solid: Who’s Voicing The New Scooby-Doo Movie Characters

It’s been some time since Scooby-Doo’s final cinematic enterprise however, now, he and the remainder of Thriller Inc. will make their triumphant returns in Scoob!. Sadly, the present state of the world brought on the movie’s theatrical plans to be scrapped, however followers will nonetheless get an opportunity to see the animated flick when it turns into accessible on VOD. There are many issues to be enthusiastic about in terms of Scoob!, however the largest is perhaps the movie’s all-star solid.
Scoob! sees the meddling children and their canine face their biggest problem but, as Dick Dastardly, with the assistance of snickering canine Muttley, seeks to carry forth a world “dogpocalpyse. So with the destiny of the planet at stake, intergalactic hero the Blue Falcon enlists Shaggy and Scooby to assist him cease Dastardly’s plans. Alongside the best way, followers shall be handled to appearances from different basic Hanna-Barbara characters. With this, the inventive group wanted a bunch of voice actors who have been as much as the duty. So let’s take a look at the actors who’re lending their voices to the film.
Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo)
For the final 18 years, just one actor has voiced Scooby-Doo frequently, and that man is Frank Welker. The veteran voice actor initially rose to prominence enjoying the function of Fred Jones on Scooby-Doo, The place Are You? In 1969 and would ultimately tackle the function of the titular canine in 2002. Evidently, Welker is a voice appearing legend and could be very effectively acquainted with the character. Plus, his inclusion signifies that Scoob! was capable of make the most of one of many final surviving members of the The place Are You? solid.
Will Forte (Shaggy Rogers)
The continually hungry and frightened Shaggy wants a voice actor who may be each humorous and honest, and Will Forte positively matches the invoice. Most know him for his extra outlandish roles in MacGruber and Keanu, however he’s proven appreciable vary in initiatives like The Final Man on Earth and Nebraska. He’s additionally no stranger to voice appearing, with credit in quite a few animated sequence, starting from Aqua Teen Starvation Power and American Dad! to Bob’s Burgers and Gravity Falls. Let’s hope he can land the long-lasting “Zoinks!” when he makes his debut as Shaggy in Scoob!.
Zac Efron (Fred Jones)
This can be one of many largest surprises to be present in Scoob!’s whole solid. It’s true that Zac Efron did signal an total did signal an total take care of Warner Bros. again in 2010 and has appeared in just a few movies for the studio since then. However I don’t suppose anybody would’ve pegged him for an animated Scooby-Doo venture, particularly since he not often does voice appearing as it’s. Nonetheless, Efron is a robust pick-up for the movie, and it’s laborious to disclaim that he matches the brave (and typically clueless) mildew of Fred Jones. It’ll be fascinating to see what he brings to Thriller Inc.’s chief, and Frank Welker will certainly maintain an in depth eye on his work.
Amanda Seyfried (Daphne Blake)
She might not have a ton of voice appearing expertise underneath her belt, however that doesn’t imply Amanda Seyfried isn’t the appropriate choose to play Daphne in Scoob!. As an actress, she’s confirmed to be effectively versed in each comedy and drama, with the previous, in fact, being what she’ll rely on on this case. And the credit she does have from Household Man and American Dad! and Epic have been a good way for her to get her toes moist. All in all, Seyfried provides lots of credibility to this solid and needs to be a pleasant alternative for Daphne.
Gina Rodriguez (Velma Dinkley)
Gina Rodriguez has been spending fairly a little bit of time within the voice over each through the previous few years, having scored roles in reveals like Massive Mouth and Elena of Avalor. She’s additionally at the moment voicing the eponymous heroine on Carmen Sandiego. Rodriguez is nice at enjoying considerate characters, which was evident from her work on Jane the Virgin. And she or he additionally has no downside delivering a pointy one-liner from time to time. This cerebral nature and dry wit ought to mix to create an efficient Velma. Hopefully, after we watch her efficiency in Scoob!, we’ll be saying “Jinkies” in astonishment.
Mark Wahlberg (The Blue Falcon)
Scoob! tapping Mark Wahlberg because the Blue Falcon is each a serious acquisition and an impressed casting alternative. Wahlberg is probably not often known as a voice actor, however he actually has the chops to play considered one of Hanna Barbara’s most beloved creations. Most of us know him for his dramatic, action-heavy work in movies like The Departed and Lone Survivor. But he’s additionally proven his comedic talents by means of The Different Guys and the Daddy’s House movies. And primarily based on what we’ve seen of Blue Falcon thus far, Scoob! will permit Wahlberg to deftly draw from either side of his profession by making this iteration of the Falcon a heroic and incompetent determine.
Ken Jeong (Dynomutt)
To anybody who grew up watching Dynomutt, Canine Surprise, Ken Jeong would appear like the right option to play the Blue Falcon’s goofy and dependable companion. Nevertheless, this model of the robotic pooch seems to be far more critical than his basic counterpart. Jeong has completed greater than his justifiable share of voice appearing (Despicable Me, Turbo, BoJack Horseman, and many others.), however Scoob! might permit him to attempt one thing new. After all, he’ll greater than seemingly nonetheless generate loads of laughs. They simply is probably not delivered the best way we expect they are going to.
Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Sykes)
Seasoned TV watchers might keep in mind Dee Dee Sykes as one of many titular angels in ABC’s Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels. In that present, she served because the brains of the group, and it might seem she’ll be utilizing her thoughts to assist the Blue Falcon in Scoob!. Kiersey Clemons is comparatively new to voice appearing, however she’s no stranger to comedy, with films like Dope and Neighbors 2 on her resume. Except for throwing out a intelligent comment when she desires, Clemons is nice at enjoying calm and affected person individuals. And Dee Dee Sykes goes to wish this as she offers with the antics of among the different characters.
Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman)
Placing Captain Caveman in a feature-film is wild sufficient, however hiring Tracy Morgan to play him is an concept that’s simply loopy sufficient to work. Morgan’s hilarious supply and infectious vitality might make Cavey the movie’s breakout star. He’s additionally lent his voice to quite a lot of initiatives through the years together with G-Power, The Boxtrolls and the Rio franchise. We haven’t seen a lot of Scoob!’s Captain Caveman, other than merchandise and some promotional supplies. But followers will undoubtedly be ready for the second he yells his signature “Captain CAAAAAVEMAAAAAAANNNN!” battle cry.
Jason Isaacs (Dick Dastardly)
Whereas some might not know his identify immediately, everybody is aware of Jason Issacs’ face and, now, they’ll hear his voice in Scoob!. Isaacs has carved out a distinct segment for himself by enjoying despicable characters, and he does it effectively. Within the live-action realm, he’s been Harry Potter’s Lucious Malfoy and Peter Pan’s Captain Hook, however he’s additionally voiced Ra’s al Ghul in Batman: Beneath the Pink Hood and the Grand Inqusitor in Star Wars Rebels (each of which you need to see). When all of it comes right down to it, Isaacs might be the most effective particular person to revive the character of Dick Dastardly.
Billy West (Muttley)
After all, who’s Dick Dastardly with out his conniving canine, Muttley, by his facet? And as with Scooby-Doo, the creatives behind Scoob! have introduced in a veteran performer in Billy West. West’s voice credit are in depth, and he’s performed iconic characters like Bugs Bunny and Stimpy of The Ren & Stimpy Present. He even voiced Shaggy in Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island earlier than departing the function to commit extra time to his work on Futurama. West is certain to carry out the evil (and pleasant) nature of Muttley, and watching him sq. off with Welker’s Scooby needs to be enjoyable.
Scoob! shall be launched on video on demand on Could 15. Remember to maintain it right here at CinemaBlend for extra information and the movie in addition to different developments from the world of flicks and TV.
