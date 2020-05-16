Scoob! Voice Solid: Who’s Voicing The New Scooby-Doo Movie Characters

Zac Efron (Fred Jones)

This can be one of many largest surprises to be present in Scoob!’s whole solid. It’s true that Zac Efron did signal an total did signal an total take care of Warner Bros. again in 2010 and has appeared in just a few movies for the studio since then. However I don’t suppose anybody would’ve pegged him for an animated Scooby-Doo venture, particularly since he not often does voice appearing as it’s. Nonetheless, Efron is a robust pick-up for the movie, and it’s laborious to disclaim that he matches the brave (and typically clueless) mildew of Fred Jones. It’ll be fascinating to see what he brings to Thriller Inc.’s chief, and Frank Welker will certainly maintain an in depth eye on his work.