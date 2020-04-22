‘Scoob’ Will Skip Theaters, Debut On Demand in May – Variety

Warner Bros.’ “Scoob,” an animated movie based mostly on “Scooby-Doo” characters, will skip its deliberate theatrical launch and as an alternative launch subsequent month on digital rental providers.

Beginning May 15, “Scoob” shall be out there to hire for $19.99 in the U.S. and Canada. It’ll even be that can be purchased for $24.99. The film, geared towards youthful audiences, was initially scheduled to debut in theaters on May 15, however was indefinitely delayed because the coronavirus pandemic compelled cinemas to shut.

“Whereas we’re all keen to have the ability to as soon as once more present our movies in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented occasions which name for inventive pondering and flexibility in how we distribute our content material,” Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff mentioned in a press release. “We all know followers are desperate to see ‘Scoob’ and we’re delighted we are able to ship this feel-good film for households to get pleasure from whereas they’re residence collectively.”

The choice to drastically alter launch plans for “Scoob” comes after Common’s announcement that “Trolls World Tour” — which additionally amended its theatrical rollout in favor of premium video on demand — landed the most important debut for a digital rental.

The information is one other thwack to movie show house owners, who’ve been adamantly in opposition to any makes an attempt to shorten a movie’s life span in their venues. Studios have been compelled to reshuffle their launch calendars, delaying many tentpoles and discovering new launch dates for others as theaters stay closed with no clear signal of after they can safely reopen.

For probably the most half, studios have dedicated to protecting their main motion pictures on the large display screen. Nonetheless, Paramount opted to promote its romantic comedy “The Lovebirds” to Netflix, whereas Disney despatched sci-fi journey “Artemis Fowl” to Disney Plus, the studio’s streaming service.

“Scoob” was directed by Tony Cervone and follows childhood greatest buddies Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne, who remedy crimes together with Shaggy’s pet canine, Scooby-Doo. The voice solid consists of Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried.