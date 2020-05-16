Scooby Doo Actor Matthew Lillard Explains Why Not Playing Shaggy In Scoob! Was A ‘Bummer’

Depart a Remark
The late Casey Kasem could have been the primary actor to convey Scooby-Doo character Shaggy Rogers to life, however ever since Kasem retired from the function in 2009, Matthew Lillard has been often voicing the character, and had already performed Scooby Doo’s greatest pal within the first two live-action films. Nevertheless, when it got here time to place Scoob! collectively, the filmmakers determined to solid Will Forte as Shaggy as a substitute.
This transfer was extremely disappointing for Matthew Lillard, as he laid out when it was introduced up in an interview about how Will Forte was solid as Shaggy for Scoob!:
About Scoob, I don’t have a number of good issues to say. I want them effectively, I hope the film does very well. I imply, it was a drag. And I used to be shocked that occurred. And I believe Hollywoods an fascinating place and I’ve been round for a very long time. A few of them are simpler than others while you don’t get a job, however that one was a bummer. I like enjoying the half I like form of having a legacy and a profession that I’ve spent 30 years doing. So I like the truth that I used to be that half, and it was a bummer that it went a distinct approach.
Shaggy Rogers is definitely certainly one of Matthew Lillard’s most recognizable roles, if not ranked on the prime of the listing. Following his dwell motion appearances in 2002’s Scooby-Doo and 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, Lillard beginning taking on common animated Shaggy duties with the animated collection Scooby-Doo! Thriller Included, returning to voice him in quite a few different reveals, TV specials and direct-to-video films.
So it’s comprehensible why Matthew Lillard was upset that he wasn’t chosen to reprise Shaggy Rogers in Scoob!, which he conveyed whereas talking with Leisure Tonight’s Ash Crossan. He’s not the one Scooby-Doo alum who’s expressed disappointment and never being introduced onto the challenge, as Gray DeLisle-Griffin, who’s been voicing Daphne Blake for greater than 20 years now, expressed related sentiments this week. That stated, Lillard made it clear that he doesn’t maintain any in poor health will in the direction of the film total, and in addition tweeted the next right this moment:
So whilst you received’t be listening to Matthew Lillard in Scoob!, you’ll be able to nonetheless hear him as Shaggy Rogers on the TV and direct-to-video entrance for the foreseeable future. He and Gray DeLisle-Griffin presently star on the Cartoon Community/Boomerang collection Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, which additionally options Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley and Frank Welker as each Fred Jones and Scooby-Doo.
As for who’s starring in Scoob!, Will Forte is joined by Frank Welker reprising Scooby-Doo, Zac Efron as Fred Jones, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake and Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley. Scoob! can be notable for that includes characters from different corners of the Hanna-Barbera franchise, together with Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly, Kiersey Clemons as De Dee Sykes, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt and Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman.
Scoob! is now obtainable to lease or purchase on VOD, and as for what films are slated to hit theaters later within the 12 months, you’ll find that data in our 2020 launch schedule.
Add Comment