Scooby Doo Actor Matthew Lillard Explains Why Not Playing Shaggy In Scoob! Was A ‘Bummer’

About Scoob, I don’t have a number of good issues to say. I want them effectively, I hope the film does very well. I imply, it was a drag. And I used to be shocked that occurred. And I believe Hollywoods an fascinating place and I’ve been round for a very long time. A few of them are simpler than others while you don’t get a job, however that one was a bummer. I like enjoying the half I like form of having a legacy and a profession that I’ve spent 30 years doing. So I like the truth that I used to be that half, and it was a bummer that it went a distinct approach.