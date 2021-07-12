SCOOP: Sequel Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Lady In The Works : Bollywood Information – Newzpanda

Ayushmann Khurrana : The 2019 comic caper, Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha, emerged as a huge luck. Produced through Ekta Kapoor, this film was once written and directed through Raaj Shaandilyaa and was once liked for its remedy, crazy comedy quotient, performances and track. It worked correctly all the way through the country and reminded folks of the crazy comedies of Govinda throughout the 90s. At the box administrative center, it emerged as an important hit of Ayushmann Khurrana, earning Rs. 142.26 crore.

Now, Bollywood Hungama has only learnt that the makers of the Dream Girl are making plans to ship a sequel to this much-loved film. A provide says, “Dream Girl did correctly no longer merely in theatres however moreover on television. This finds that audience have liked it reasonably so much and is being watched time and again. It’s a sign of a well-received film. Due to this fact, it’s good to make a sequel to the sort of memorable film.”

The provision supplies, “Director Raaj Shaandilyaa has been making an attempt to crack the script for some time. Within the period in-between, he was once moreover working on a script for another film. Problems in most cases aren’t very transparent right kind now as to which film will cross on ground first. A clearer symbol will emerge in a month.”

So will the lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana be once more for the sequel as correctly? The provision replies, “Positive, he’s obviously the original variety. However, he has however to hear the script.”

A trade a professional tells us, “I believe the makers are however to sign at the dotted line. Moreover, the pandemic is still taking place and the dates of all motion pictures are regularly getting changed. Let’s wait until it’s officially presented. I’ll be short of forward to it as the main part was once rather funny and a super-hit in cinemas.”

Dream Girl was once the tale of Karamvir aka Karm (Ayushmann Khurrana), an unemployed adolescence from Mathura who convincingly plays female roles in plays. Because of loss of activity possible choices, he’s pressured to join a reputation centre where his activity is talking seductively to men at the phone. Trouble arises when 4 of his potentialities – his to-be brother-in-law Mahendar (Abhishek Banerjee), a scorching headed teen Toto (Raj Bhansali), a cop-cum-shayar Rajpal (Vijay Raaz) and a man-hating journalist Roma (Nidhi Bisht) – fall crazily in love with Pooja. Later, Karm gets the surprise of his lifestyles when he learns {that a} purchaser named Rahul who’s lusting after him is none excluding his father Jagjeet (Annu Kapoor).

