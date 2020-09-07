Scooty drove 1200 km to get pregnant wife to get exam, now got this special gift to return home…

Amidst the havoc of Corona going on in the country, a man decided to travel 1200 km from Scooty to get his pregnant wife an exam. Dhananjay, a resident of Godda district of Jharkhand, had traveled almost 1200 km from Scooty to get his wife to take the exam in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Dhananjay has now been given a flight ticket to return. Also Read – Center offer: Return money within 15 days for the full amount of flight tickets booked during lockdown

Madhya Pradesh: A couple, who reached Gwalior from Godda in Jharkhand on a scooter to appear in an exam, has been given return air tickets by a corporate group. Dhananjay, the man says, “We never boarded a plane in our lives. We thank them for the support.” (06.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/Er8pAUhcnl Also read – sc verdict on exams: order of supreme court – final year exam will be in any case, do this work for exemption – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020 Also Read – CLAT 2020: CLAT exam date fixed, exam will be through online, these rules have to be followed

According to the news agency ANI, after the news of the story of this couple from Jharkhand, a corporate veteran has offered them an air ticket for the return journey. After the plane ticket, Dhananjay thanked him and said thank you for helping us. We have never traveled on the plane.

Dhananjay (27) told that, we have got the air ticket from Gwalior to Ranchi. This ticket is dated 16 September. There is no direct flight from Gwalior to Ranchi, so both of us will reach Ranchi via Hyderabad. After this, Godda will be done by road from Ranchi. This has been arranged by the District Magistrate of Godda. ”He said,“ Arrangements have also been made to send my scooter. ”Dhananjay said that the Gwalior administration has made arrangements for the stay near the examination center. He said that some people have also talked about arranging jobs in Godda.

Please tell that Dhananjay had borrowed 10,000 rupees for mortgaging his wife to come to Gwalior. Dhananjay, from Godda in Jharkhand, came to Gwalior on 30 August to get his DED (Diploma in Education) examination on his scooter by his pregnant wife Soni Hebaram (22) due to lack of means of travel including train and bus due to Corona epidemic. . During this journey, he also faced rain and bad roads and traveled about 1200 kilometers.

(Input: agency)