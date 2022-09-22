Scorn and its new gameplay show that its puzzles will be as grotesque as you imagined

The Ebb Software team invites us to delve into this gloomy universe with an 8-minute demo.

It is one of the games that has suffered the most problems throughout its development, but everything indicates that Scorn will finally give us this adventure of terror biopunk that was presented to the entire world back in 2016. After all, the Ebb Software team has already set a launch date, a fact that has been accompanied by the number of hours that we will have to invest to finish its campaign.

The gameplay lasts 8 minutesTo continue promoting its video game (and cause more nightmares for players), Ebb Software has shared a gameplay of 8 minutes of duration that not only introduces us to this gloomy universe, but also teaches us the mechanics around the puzzle solving. And, as you can already imagine, these enigmas will not be exempt from situations that will cause creepiness to more than one user.

Scorn is presented as an experience ready to break your convictions about video games in the first person, as it allows you to visit really grotesque and disturbing environments that, clearly influenced by the ideas of the artist H.R. Gigerwill seek to make our hair stand on end with weapons and locations made of blood and meat.

It was this artistic style that caught the attention of players in its first presentations, so if this premise appeals to you, do not hesitate to see other gameplays of this terrifying experience. Scorn will be available for PC y Xbox Series starting next October 21so there are not many weeks left to enjoy a highly anticipated work by fans of the genre.

