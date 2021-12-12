Scorn fixes its release window with a cryptic trailer surrounded by its terrifying biopunk atmosphere

Ebb Software’s first-person shooter game for Xbox Series and PC has faced several delays.

Scorn has been one of the most anticipated games by horror fans thanks to its unmistakable designs inspired by HR Giger and the Alien universe. The title launched a Kickstarter to fund its project in 2017, however, it has experienced numerous delays, partly caused by an effort to carry out a more ambitious project, following investment from Microsoft, Kowloon and Kepler.

Last month, the studio responded to the absence of new gameplays and presence in events, talking about how hype is a problem for the industry that manages to constantly hinder and delay projects. But it seems that finally, the Ebb Software team is preparing for its final months of development by setting a release date for October 2022.

Scorn is coming to Xbox Series and PC in October 2022Ebb Software has shared their date for Scorn on a trailer showing all the atmospheric horror that has managed to conquer the fans, with some enigmatic figures in some scenes of biopunk aesthetic that will not leave anyone indifferent. Ebb Software has also shared new information on its Kickstarter, which includes more technical aspects of the development process, as well as an interview with the art team.

“We are excited to share more news about the game and its release date. Scorn has been a truly exciting job for the entire studio. The atmosphere, the journey and the experience, we want every moment in Scorn to provoke an emotional response and sentimental “, shared Ljubomir Peklar, CEO of Ebb Software. From the study they have promised to share more news and updates as the launch gets closer.

